Norway plans to allocate two billion kroner to supply Ukraine with gas

The government of Norway proposes to allocate 2 billion Norwegian kroner so that Ukrainians can provide themselves with gas for the winter period against the background of Russian aggression.

This is stated in the press release of the Norwegian government, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"The war has led to the fact that Ukraine needs immediate external support. Ukraine has asked Norway to take the main role in ensuring access to energy sources. We are monitoring the situation and offer to spend two billion crowns on the purchase of gas by Ukrainians in the fall and winter," - said Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gaar Stere.

As noted, during a visit to Kyiv in July, Stere announced that Norway would increase its support to Ukraine to NOK 10 billion in 2022 and 2023.

"Our contribution to the purchase of gas, among other things, will help to keep warm in hospitals and schools of Ukraine this winter, as well as give many people the opportunity to cook hot food," said Stere.

Norway plans to use the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) as a channel to support gas purchases for Ukraine. Norway also called on other countries to provide support for gas purchases through the EBRD.

"In March, Ukraine asked the Bank for support in purchasing gas to compensate for the loss of its own gas and imports after the Russian invasion. Norway and other donors will help Ukraine in purchasing and storing gas," Foreign Minister Anniken Huytfeldt said.