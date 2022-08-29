Investigative Committee of Russian Federation confirmed death of traitorous people’s deputy Kovalev

The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation has confirmed the death of traitor People’s Deputy Oleksiy Kovalev.

This is stated on Telegram of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, Censor.NET informs.

"According to preliminary data, as a result of a gunshot wound, the Deputy Head of the Kherson Region Military-Civil Administration for Agriculture, Oleksiy Kovalev, died. The attack was carried out at his place of residence on August 28, 2022. A girl who lived with the deceased was also a victim of the perpetrators," - the message says.

Read more: Russia is doing everything to ensure that there is as little gas as possible on market at highest possible price, - Zelensky

It was previously reported that the ex-Deputy of "Servants of the People" Oleksiy Kovalev became a traitor and held a meeting with the representative of the Kremlin in the Kherson region.

On August 28, the mass media reported that Kovalev was liquidated in Zalizny Port.