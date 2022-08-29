Zelensky calls for sanctions against Rosatom for radiation blackmail at Zaporizhzhia NPP

President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasizes that Rosatom employees are also responsible for the radiation blackmail of the world at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and should be restricted by sanctions.

The head of state said this during a speech at the "Northern Sea Shelf" conference in Norway, Censor.NET reports.

"It is not normal when there are still no blocking sanctions against Rosatom for radiation blackmail at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, for which specific Rosatom employees who are at the plant are also responsible. And it is not normal when any Russian citizen can get a visa to European countries to rest or go shopping - we know this very well, even if he is a war criminal or helps the Russian state to work against Europe." - noted Zelensky.

As the head of state emphasized, it is not normal when some European companies still haven't decided whether to leave the Russian market, and when someone still hopes for cooperation with Russia in the energy sector.

"There can be no concessions to the bandits! Only new sanctions against them," the President is convinced.

He noted that the goal of Russia in its radiation blackmail is cynical and calculated - to intimidate Ukrainians, all Europeans, blackmail and coerce.

According to Zelensky, this is pressure so that Russian state propagandists and officials can say that it is not Russia that is to blame, but someone else created another crisis, and it is supposed that this other person should be influenced and come to an agreement with the Kremlin precisely for this reason.

"Just think about it: Russia is the only terrorist in the world who managed to turn a nuclear plant into a battlefield and who consistently does everything to make Europe look, and where the wind can blow this radiation if, God forbid, a catastrophe occurs" - emphasized the President.

He explained that the Russian leadership has a "specific bandit logic": they create problems, hoping that the victims of these problems will come and try to agree on their solution, and the bandit will get something for it.

"Russia wants Europe to turn a blind eye to war, and for this purpose it is provoking internal chaos in Europe. Russia wants to take away our freedom by force of arms, and you - by these crises that it creates and exacerbates. Russia wants to force you to abandon European values ", the head of state emphasized.