Leadership of Russia does not want to live without war and believes that it can secure its dictatorship for many years, - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky said this while speaking at the annual meeting of French entrepreneurs under the auspices of the MEDEF business association, Censor.NET informs.

"I devoted several years as President to finding a peaceful, diplomatic solution, a model of coexistence without war. But, unfortunately, the leadership of Russia does not want to live without war. The leadership of Russia sees the free and democratic life of Ukraine as an existential challenge for itself. That's why they want to fight, they want to destroy. They think that this way they can secure their dictatorship for many years," the head of state emphasized.

According to Zelensky, it is important to do everything so that the victory happens as soon as possible.

"It is important to do everything so that Russia can never again blackmail either Ukraine or France. You do not yet feel it as strongly as we do. And God forbid that war does not come to your land, but all this is. All this is their plan. Neither any European state, nor Europe in general, can be blackmailed either by war, energy crisis, or food crisis.

It is important to rebuild Ukraine after the war. Peace for Ukraine, guarantees of security, restoration of everything destroyed by the Russian occupiers, will be clear proof that the European idea is stronger than any dictatorships, and the values ​​of freedom, equality, and mutual aid overcome any terror," the president concluded.