Defense forces of Ukraine repelled enemy’s offensive in Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavliv directions, - General Staff

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on August 29, 2022.

"Glory to Ukraine! It has been 187 days of heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion. The Russian occupiers continue to carry out air and missile strikes on civilian objects on the territory of Ukraine.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions has not changed significantly. The threat of missile and air strikes from the territory and airspace of the Republic of Belarus remains. In the Siversk direction, the enemy shelled territories near Yanzhulivka, Chernihiv region, and Starykove and Vilna Sloboda, Sumy region, with barrel artillery.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy shelled civilian infrastructure in the areas of Udy, Slatyne, Svitlychne, Bayrak, Peremoha, Kutuzivka, Chepil, Husarivka, Ruski Tyshky and Zalyman from tanks, combat vehicles, barrel and jet artillery.

In the Slovyansk direction, artillery fire was recorded near Dovhenke, Nortsivka, Chervone, Sulihivka, Rydne, Adamivka, and Sloviansk. The occupiers tried to improve their tactical position in the directions of Bohorodychne and Dolyna, but were unsuccessful and retreated.

In the Kramatorsk direction, enemy shelling continues from existing artillery systems in the areas of Hryhorivka, Ivano-Dariivka, and Tetianivka. The enemy used aircraft for strikes near Hryhorivka and Tetianivka. The attempt to advance in the direction of the settlement of Ivano-Dariivka ended in failure for the occupiers - losses and escape.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy shelled military and civilian infrastructure in the areas of Vesela Dolyna, Mayorsk, Toretsk Bakhmut and Kodema settlements. Russian aircraft strikes were also recorded near the last two. Defense forces of Ukraine repelled the enemy offensive in the direction of the settlements of Soledar, Vesela Dolyna, Bakhmut and Kodema.

In the Avdiivka direction, the areas of Avdiivka, Opytne, Nevelske, Pervomaiske, Novobakhmutivka and Alexandropol were damaged by fire. The enemy tried to advance in the direction of Mariinka, Pervomaiske and Nevelske with offensive and assault actions, was repulsed and retreated.

On the Novopavliv direction, the enemy fired at the positions of our troops from tanks, barrel artillery, and MLRS near Pavlivka, Volodymyrivka, Vremivka, Novosilka, and Shevchenko. Used aviation for a strike mission near Volodymyrivka. The occupiers also unsuccessfully tried to advance in the direction of Pavlivka.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, shelling from the enemy's means of fire damage was recorded in the areas of the settlements of Huliaipole, Orihiv, Chervone, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Berezove, Bilohirya, Stepove and Kamianske. The occupiers tried to inflict losses on our units near Mali Shcherbaky with air strikes.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy shelled the areas of Mykolaiv, Lupareve, Tavriiske, Prybuzke, Posad-Pokrovske, Ukrainka, Liubomirivka, Zorya, Myrne, Kvitneve, Kyselyvka, Kobzartsi, Bereznehuvate, Vysunsk, Yavkina, Velyke Artakove, Topolyne settlements from the available artillery systems and tanks. and the Princess. The districts of Andriivka and Kalynivka were hit by air strikes. With assault and offensive actions, the enemy tried to improve the tactical position near Potemkine, suffered losses and retreated. The enemy continues intensive aerial reconnaissance with unmanned aerial vehicles.

In the water areas of the Black and Azov Seas, the enemy's ship group performs the task of maintaining a favorable operational regime and blocking civilian shipping in the northwestern part of the Black Sea.

We believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine! Together we will win!" - said the information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.