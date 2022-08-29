In event of accident at ZNPP, 69 settlements are subject to evacuation, - RMA

The authorities of the Zaporizhzhia region have two plans for the evacuation of the population in the event of an accident at the nuclear power plant - for peacetime and for conditions of military aggression.

As Censor.NET informs, the press service of Zaporizhzhia RMA reported this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"Two plans for the evacuation of the civilian population in the event of an emergency situation at the NPP have been prepared: during peacetime and in conditions of military aggression," the message says.

According to experts' calculations, 69 settlements of the region are subject to evacuation, the regional administration noted.

The head of RMA, Oleksandr Starukh, noted that the communities have all safety equipment and medicines in case of an emergency. However, calmness and analysis of the current situation help the most in a critical situation. The head of ZOVA reminded that in the event of an accident at a nuclear power plant, it is worth carefully monitoring the information and following the instructions, because evacuation experience has already been gained.

"Every day, the regional military administration is engaged in the evacuation of people. The experience of evacuating displaced persons from hot spots has taught us how to make this process quick and organized. We have contact with the heads of the RVA and territorial communities, so in the event of an emergency, we will be ready," he assured Old man