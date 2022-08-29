As result of Russian missile attack on Mykolaiv, 24 people were injured, - RMA

The head of the Mykolaiv regional military administration, Vitaly Kim, reported that 24 people were injured as a result of rocket fire by the Russian occupiers of Mykolaiv on Monday afternoon.

"24 wounded and 2 dead," Kim wrote on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

As Censor.NET reported earlier, during the shelling of Mykolaiv by the Russian occupiers on Monday, 12 rockets were fired at the city.

Earlier it was reported about two dead and 11 injured residents of the city. Residential buildings and educational institutions have been hit.

Read more: In event of accident at ZNPP, 69 settlements are subject to evacuation, - RMA