ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10153 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
2 943 6

As result of Russian missile attack on Mykolaiv, 24 people were injured, - RMA

вибух

The head of the Mykolaiv regional military administration, Vitaly Kim, reported that 24 people were injured as a result of rocket fire by the Russian occupiers of Mykolaiv on Monday afternoon.

"24 wounded and 2 dead," Kim wrote on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

As Censor.NET reported earlier, during the shelling of Mykolaiv by the Russian occupiers on Monday, 12 rockets were fired at the city.

Earlier it was reported about two dead and 11 injured residents of the city. Residential buildings and educational institutions have been hit.

Read more: In event of accident at ZNPP, 69 settlements are subject to evacuation, - RMA

Author: 

Mykolayiv (403) shoot out (12965) Vitaliy Kym (108)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 