Poland will ask France for urgent supplies of weapons for Ukraine - Morawiecki

Warsaw is asking Paris to urgently provide Ukraine with weapons as well as financial support.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said this during a briefing after negotiations at the Elysee Palace in Paris with French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday, reports Censor.NЕТ, with reference to Ukrinform.

As the Polish Prime Minister noted, a significant part of the conversation with the French leader was devoted to Ukraine.

"I talked about what we see from our perspective (in Ukraine - ed.), and I also asked, appealed to Mr. President about urgent supplies of weapons, about strengthening financial support for Ukraine, because, as we know well, a country that is at war, must rely on its allies," Morawiecki said.

Read more: European Peace Fund has mobilized 2.5 billion euros for delivery of military equipment to Ukraine, - French Foreign Ministry

He recalled that in June, the European Council approved 9 billion euros of aid for Ukraine. Consequently, Ukraine expects the transfer of funds, i.e. direct financial support.

Moravetsky noted that the conversation also touched on how to help Ukraine "get even more support through the supply of weapons, logistics, and humanitarian aid."