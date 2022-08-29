Explosions are heard for third time this day in occupied Kherson

Today, August 29, explosions rang out in temporarily occupied Kherson for the third time in a day.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by "Suspilne Kherson".

Official sources have not yet disclosed more detailed information about the event.

Local Telegram channels report that explosions are rumbling in the area of the Antonov Bridge.

