Thanks to the actions of the resistance in Mariupol, which was temporarily occupied by Russian troops, a patrol of the occupiers was blown up: one occupier was eliminated, one lost a leg.

This was stated in Telegram by advisor to the Mayor Petro Andriuschenko, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"At night around two in the morning in the area of Kotsyubinskogo street,5 an occupant patrol was blown up. The patrol was "baited" by the resistance because of reports that "Azovs" were sheltering at the address.

The result - one occupant minus a leg and in the Donetsk hospital. One occupant sings with Kobzon. The most piquant detail - the occupants exploded on their own mines, which impersonality in that area and the operas ignore it.

They ignored it, and we took advantage of it. Mariupol resistance sends another congratulations to the enemies and no longer hints, but claims - retribution is already here," he said.

