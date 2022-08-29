ENG
We started our work and will bring it to end, we urge not to disclose information, - OC "South"

The head of the joint press center of the Defense Forces of OC "South" Nataliya Humenyuk calls on citizens to remain calm and not to publicly disseminate information about the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the south of Ukraine.

According to Censor.NЕТ, Humenyuk said this on the air of the national telethon, answering questions about the situation in the southern regions of Ukraine.

"Discussing events on the front is considered a bit of a mauvais ton when a military operation is underway. It requires silence, and the military welcomes this attitude of ours. Because it is in silence that it is better to hear how the enemy is breathing, how he is nervous," she noted.

Humenyuk also noted that "no one brags about unfinished work" and promised to report on the successes of the AFU as soon as possible.

"We started our work and we will see it through to the end. As soon as the results are worthy and guarantee the safety of those behind them. We will definitely report back," Humenyuk stressed.

At the same time, she said, the Ukrainian military understands that the public "really wants positive news, so this news could not be withheld." "But we urge not to disclose them anymore, to wait. After all, after such a proclamation, a lot of missiles flew to Mykolaiv," she summed up.

