White House reacted to reports of Ukrainian counterattack: Russians had to transfer resources from east to south

The White House has seen reports that Ukraine has launched a counteroffensive against Russian forces in the south, but does not want to comment on specific Ukrainian military operations.

National Security Council Public Affairs Coordinator John Kirby said this on Monday, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrainian Truth.

Kirby, however, noted that regardless of the size, scope and scale of the latest counteroffensive, the Ukrainians have already affected Russia's military capabilities.

"Because the Russians had to withdraw resources from the east simply because of reports that the Ukrainians might attack more in the south. And so they had to deplete certain units ... in certain areas in eastern Donbass to respond to what they clearly thought was a counteroffensive threat that was coming," Kirby said.

Kirby also said that Russia "still has personnel problems" in Ukraine, and therefore is trying to expand recruitment of fighters in Russia, as well as convince some of its conscripts and contract servicemen to serve longer than the deadline.

On August 29, the Kakhovka Task Force reported that Ukrainian defenders had destroyed nearly all major bridges near Kherson and had broken through the first "defense line" of Russian troops in Kherson region.