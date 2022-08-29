War in Ukraine will end when Putin realizes that nothing succeeds, - Scholz

The West’s support for Ukraine is intended to demonstrate to Russian President Vladimir Putin that none of his intentions can be realized.

This was stated by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"Putin wants to seize the territories of his neighbors, and this aggression we will never accept. This is why we are supporting Ukraine, so that Putin will understand that he will not succeed in what he is doing. The war will end when he realizes that he is not succeeding at anything," Scholz said.

At the same time, he added, Putin shows no signs of coming to that realization.

"I am absolutely convinced that he intended to break into Ukraine and take over the whole country within two or three weeks," the FRG chancellor said.

Scholz stressed that Putin only agrees to participate in peace talks on the condition that he is allowed to dictate the terms of this peace, which Germany categorically does not agree to.

"I have made it clear to Putin and to the public: It will not be possible to dictate peace when he is only grabbing new lands and waiting for a better time to come back again," he remarked.