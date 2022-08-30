Captured "Azov" fighters were blown up with flamethrower charge in Olenivka - Prosecutor General’s Office

The thermobaric ammunition was probably the source of the explosion in the colony in the temporarily occupied Olenivka of the Donetsk region, as a result of which dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported in the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine in response to a request from the German Wave.

It is noted that the source could be a "capsule with a combustible mixture of a thermobaric explosion of flamethrowers of the type "Dzmil", "Dzmil-M", "Rys".

It is indicated that the investigator came to this conclusion based on the results of the analysis of freely available video recordings with the participation of specialists.

At the same time, the USPA stressed, in the criminal proceedings, "a comprehensive forensic examination of weapons and traces and circumstances of their use, explosive and fire-technical examinations continues."

We remind you that on July 28, the armed forces of the Russian Federation staged a thermobaric explosion on the territory of the correctional institution in Olenivka, the Donetsk region, where Ukrainian prisoners of war were held. According to the Prosecutor General's Office, as a result of the explosion, about 40 Ukrainian soldiers were killed and 130 were injured.

Ukraine demands from the UN and the ICRC immediately react to the terrorist attack committed by the Russian Federation in Olenivka, as well as to conduct an inspection of the colony where captured Ukrainian servicemen were kept.