In southern direction, AFU destroyed more than 80 occupiers, 3 warehouses, crossing over Dnipro and lot of enemy equipment, - OC "South"

On August 29, the Ukrainian military, with the help of artillery, hit 13 control points of the Russian occupiers in the Kherson, Beryslav, and Kakhovka districts.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Operational Command "South".

At the same time, the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the enemy's air defense positions with six air strikes using various means of air attack.

In the OC "South" was noted that the missile and artillery units, continuing to carry out firing tasks, increased the losses of the Russian Federation for the day to 82 soldiers and 30 pieces of equipment, among which:

"S-300" SAM;

2 T-72 tanks;

11 "Msta-B" howitzers;

3 rocket salvo systems "Hrad" and "Uragan";

"Solntsepek" heavy flamethrower system;

self-propelled artillery installation "Giatsint-S";

self-propelled artillery and mortar installation "Nona-S";

120-mm mobile mortar;

"Akatsia" and "Msta-S" self-propelled howitzers;

anti-tank guided missile;

6 units of armored vehicles.

In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed ammunition depots of the occupiers in the area of Beryslava, Visokopillia, and Antonivka.

"The crossing that the enemy was building across the Dnipro near the village of Lviv has been destroyed," the military added.

Read more: We started our work and will bring it to end, we urge not to disclose information, - OC "South"