Occupiers attacked in several directions, but AFU forced them to retreat, - General Staff

Russian troops are concentrating their efforts on establishing full control over the territory of Donetsk region and holding the captured districts of Kherson, part of Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Mykolaiv regions, and are conducting air and missile strikes on civilian objects on the territory of Ukraine.

This is stated in operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 06:00 a.m. on 08/30/2022 on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, the one hundred and eighty-eighth day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion began.

The enemy continues to focus its efforts on establishing full control over the territory of the Donetsk region, maintaining the captured districts of Kherson, part of Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhya, and Mykolaiv regions.

The Russian occupiers continue to carry out air and missile strikes on civilian objects on the territory of Ukraine.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions has not changed significantly. The units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus carry out the task of strengthening the protection of the section of the Belarusian-Ukrainian border in the Brest and Gomel regions.

The threat of the enemy launching missile and air strikes from the territory and airspace of the Republic of Belarus continues.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy continues to hold separate units of the armed forces of the Russian Federation in the border areas of the Bryansk and Kursk regions. The enemy carried out artillery shelling in the areas of the settlements of Obody, Novovasylivka, and Myropilske of the Sumy region.

In the Slobozhansk direction, the enemy continues to conduct hostilities with the aim of holding previously occupied lines and preventing the offensive of units of the Defense Forces.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy fired from barrel and jet artillery in the areas of Prudianka, Dementiivka, Ruska Lozova, Petrivka, Stary Saltiv, Pytomnyk, Sosnivka, and Velyki Prohody settlements. Used aviation for a strike near Husarivka.

The enemy was conducting an offensive battle in order to improve the tactical position in the area of the settlement of Udy, after being hit by fire by our soldiers, he retreated.

In the Sloviansk direction, enemy units continued shelling from barrel artillery and rocket salvo systems near Velyka Komyshuvakha, Krasnopillia, Dmytrivka, Brazhkivka, Dolyna, and Bohorodychne.

The enemy tried to conduct aerial reconnaissance of the UAV in the Bohorodychne area. The aircraft was destroyed by Ukrainian defenders.

Enemy units made an attempt to conduct an assault in the direction of Shnurky, but were unsuccessful and withdrew.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers shelled the districts of Zvanivka, Siversk, Verkhnokamiansk, and Sloviansk with barrel and jet artillery. Airstrikes were carried out near Hryhorivka and Pryshyb.

In the Bakhmut direction, shelling from tanks, barrel and rocket artillery was recorded near Soledar, Dolyna, Zaytsevo, and Bilohorivka. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Soledar and Kodema settlements, as well as a rocket attack near Kostiantynivka.

The occupiers waged offensive battles in the directions of Zaytsevo, Shumy, and Kodema. They were repulsed and retreated.

In the Avdiivka direction, artillery shelling continues in the areas of Opytne, Pervomaiske, Avdiivka, Mariinka, Novooleksandrivka, Vodiane, Novomykhailivka, and Tonenke settlements. The enemy waged offensive battles in the direction of Mariinka and Novomykhailivka, had no success, and retreated. He was conducting reconnaissance in the direction of Opytne.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the territories near Vuhledar, Velyka Novosilka, Prechistivka, Novopol and Zelene Pole were affected by enemy fire.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy shelled the areas of the settlements of Novodanilivka, Huliaypilske, Charivne, Poltavka, Mali Shcherbaky, Zaliznychne, Novoivanivka, and Dorozhnianka. Carried out airstrikes in the vicinity of Novodanilivka, Novosilka, Kamianske and Stepove. Conducted UAV aerial reconnaissance in the regions of Orihiv, Huliaypole, and Novoandriivka.

In the South Buh direction, the enemy shelled the areas of the settlements Oleksandrivka, Stepova Dolyna, Lymany, Blahodatne, Myrne, Kotliareve, Shevchenkive, Novomykolaivka, Pervomaiske, Partyzanske, Shyroke, Chervona Dolyna, Chervony Yar, Murakhivka, Lozove, Trudoliubivka, Zelenodolsk, Olhine, and Dobrianka . Made an air strike near Andriivka.

He led offensive battles in the direction of Potemkyno, had no success, withdrew.

Used reconnaissance UAVs near Davydov Brod, Snihurivka, and Velyke Artakovo.

The enemy naval group in the waters of the Black and Azov seas focuses its main efforts on conducting reconnaissance and blocking civilian shipping. Caliber sea-based cruise missile carriers are ready for use.

There is still a threat of missile strikes on objects and infrastructure elements deep in the territory of Ukraine.