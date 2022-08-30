Success of offensive of AFU near Kherson largely depends on cohesion of combined forces of Southern and Eastern Military Districts of Russian Federation, - British intelligence

Russia has strengthened its grouping on the western bank of the Dnipro in the Kherson region. The success of the offensive of the AFU largely depends on the cohesion of the combined forces of the Southern Military District and the Eastern Military District of the Russian Federation.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain on Twitter.

As the message emphasizes, on the morning of August 29, 2022, several brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine intensified artillery fire at forward areas in the south of Ukraine. Ukrainian long-range, high-precision strikes continue to interfere with Russia's replenishment of supplies. At the same time, it is not yet possible to confirm the scale of the Ukrainian attack.

According to British intelligence, since the beginning of August, Russia has made significant efforts to strengthen its forces on the west bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson area. The 49th Combined Arms Army of the Southern Military District (SMU) was reinforced by components of the 35th Combined Arms Army of the Eastern Military District (EMU). Most units around Kherson are probably undermanned and depend on supply lines via ferry and pontoon bridges across the Dnipro.

The Ministry of Defense of Great Britain believes that this integration of units of the SMU and the EMU implies a significant reorganization of Russian forces in Ukraine. Russia has taken steps to consolidate several semi-independent operational commands after their failures early in the invasion.

"If Ukraine succeeds in conducting long-term offensive operations, the cohesion of this unproven structure is likely to become a key factor in the stability of Russian defenses in the south," the British Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

