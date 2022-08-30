ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10646 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
1 069 0

At night and in morning, Russian troops shelled Sumy region, total of 20 "arrivals" were recorded, - Zhyvytsky

сумщина,обстріл,дпсу,чернігівщина

At night, the occupiers attacked the territory of Krasnopillia in the Sumy region, in the morning - on Velyka Pysarivka

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on Telegram by the head of the RMA Dmytro Zhyvytsky.

"At around 01:00 a.m., there were 6 self-propelled guns shelled the territory of Krasnopillia.

Without victims and destruction.

From 08:00 a.m., there were 14 artillery attacks on the Velyka Pysarivka.

Details will be later," he wrote.

Read more: Occupiers carried out four shelling of Sumy, - Zhyvytskyi

Author: 

shoot out (12987) Sumska region (1081) artillery (237) Zhyvytskyi Dmytro (130) Self-propelled artillery (140)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 