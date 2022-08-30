At night and in morning, Russian troops shelled Sumy region, total of 20 "arrivals" were recorded, - Zhyvytsky
At night, the occupiers attacked the territory of Krasnopillia in the Sumy region, in the morning - on Velyka Pysarivka
As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on Telegram by the head of the RMA Dmytro Zhyvytsky.
"At around 01:00 a.m., there were 6 self-propelled guns shelled the territory of Krasnopillia.
Without victims and destruction.
From 08:00 a.m., there were 14 artillery attacks on the Velyka Pysarivka.
Details will be later," he wrote.
