At night and in morning, Russian troops shelled Sumy region, total of 20 "arrivals" were recorded, - Zhyvytsky

At night, the occupiers attacked the territory of Krasnopillia in the Sumy region, in the morning - on Velyka Pysarivka

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on Telegram by the head of the RMA Dmytro Zhyvytsky.

"At around 01:00 a.m., there were 6 self-propelled guns shelled the territory of Krasnopillia.

Without victims and destruction.

From 08:00 a.m., there were 14 artillery attacks on the Velyka Pysarivka.

Details will be later," he wrote.

