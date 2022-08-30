ENG
Russian troops shelled central part of Kharkiv: 4 dead and 4 wounded are known

Russian occupation forces are again shelling Kharkiv.

Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported this, Censor.NET informs.

"Artillery shelling of the central part of the city. Previously, eight "arrivals". Quite a large square. So far we know about a fire in one of the most favorite places of recreation of Kharkiv residents.

It also flew to another resting place - broken windows in the surrounding houses. Information about the victims and victims is being clarified," the head of the city said.

At the same time, Oleh Synehubov, the head of RMA, reported at least 1 injured person.

Later, Synehubov declared about 4 dead and 4 wounded.

