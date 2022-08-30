ENG
Air defense forces destroyed UAV of Russian Federation over Odesa region, - OC "South"

Ukrainian defenders destroyed the UAV of the Russian invaders in the sky over Odesa.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the city council with reference to the data of OC "South".

"The enemy continues aerial reconnaissance with the use of unmanned aerial vehicles. In the morning, he tried to scout the situation in the Odesa region by entering from the sea.

Air defense forces destroyed an enemy drone.

