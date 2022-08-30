Over 80 occupiers and 60 pieces of equipment were destroyed by AFU in Kherson direction, - OC "South"

Currently, Ukrainian defenders are fighting positional battles with the Russian occupiers in the Kherson region.

Natalia Humeniuk, head of the joint coordination press center of the Defense Forces of Ukraine "South", stated this on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET reports.

"Positional battles are underway to improve our position in this direction in order to prevent enemy reserves from engaging. This is normal military work.

The day before, we reported that we already had an indicator of more than 80 raiders, who calmed down completely, for the previous night, the night that passed, almost the same indicator was added to us and almost 60 units of equipment were additionally destroyed during that night, "- she noted.

