AFU hit yacht club in Kherson region, where leadership of the occupiers was located - Khlan

The AFU hit the yacht club in the Kherson region, where the leadership of the Russians was located.

Serhii Khlan, deputy of the Kherson Regional Council, reported this on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.

"The Kherson region. The work of the Armed Forces continues in the region. In particular, there is a hit in the yacht club, where the leadership of the Russians was located. They chose picturesque landscapes, good conditions - well, now do the math," he notes.

"And the residents of the region, please try to stay in safe places and move around less these days," Khlan appeals to the residents of the region.

