Three enemy drones and X-59 guided missile were destroyed last day, - Air Force

On July 29, units of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed three enemy UAVs of the operational-tactical level and one X-59 air-to-surface guided missile.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the Air Force aircraft carried out more than 15 group air strikes against the positions of the occupying forces in various directions.

"Fighters, bombers and stormtroopers launch rocket-bomb attacks on ammunition warehouses, armored combat vehicles, anti-aircraft defense systems, multiple-launch rocket systems, crossings, PMM stocks, accumulation of manpower and equipment of the occupiers.

