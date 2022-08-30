Germany and France propose not to ban, but to slow down process of issuing visas to citizens of Russian Federation, - Politico

Germany and France sent a letter on the eve of the meeting of the ministers of foreign affairs and defense of the EU countries in Prague, in which they suggest not to introduce a complete ban on entry for residents of Russia.

This is stated in an article by Politico, Censor.NET reports.

Ministers are expected to simply reach a political agreement to slow down the Russian visa process and make it more expensive.

"Limiting contacts with representatives of the regime and the authorities to spheres of vital interest to the EU, we must strategically fight for the "hearts and minds" of the Russian population - at least those strata that have not yet completely distanced themselves from the West - wrote the representatives of Germany and France in a memorandum seen by Politico.

Berlin and Paris said they "want to maintain a legal framework that allows, in particular, students, artists, scientists, professionals - regardless of whether they are exposed to the risk of prosecution for political reasons - to travel to the EU."

Both governments warned against "far-reaching restrictions on our visa policy to prevent fueling the Russian narrative and inadvertently rallying around the Flag and/or alienating future generations."

Despite this, in Paris and Berlin, it was emphasized that the EU should "maintain and expand our sanctions against the Russian political, military and economic elite", and called the financial and military support of Ukraine a "central element" of the EU's military policy.

Also remind, that Estonian Prime Minister Kaya Kallas and Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin proposed to stop issuing Schengen visas to citizens of the Russian Federation. The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, is calling for a ban on Russians entering EU countries.

The ban on issuing Schengen visas to citizens of the Russian Federation may be included in the new package of sanctions.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic, which presides over the Council of the European Union, Yan Lipavsky, supported a complete ban on the issuance of Schengen visas for citizens of Russia.