Russians fired at cars of civilians who left occupied territories through checkpoint in Vasylivka - Mayor of Melitopol Fedorov

In Zaporizhzhia, the Russian occupiers fired at the cars of civilians who drove towards Zaporizhzhia through the checkpoint in the occupied Vasylivka.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov announced this on the air of the national telethon.

According to him, on Monday, the Russian military released from Vasylivka (Zaporizhzhia region) a large number of cars of civilians who were evacuated from the occupied territories of the region in Zaporizhzhia. But, being in the "gray zone", these cars were fired upon by the occupiers.

According to Fedorov, fire was fired at cars with civilians from a distance of 50-100 meters.

See more: Marines destroyed enemy warehouse with ammunition in Donetsk region, - Navy. PHOTOS

"There were explosions. Our people were forced to run out of the cars and hide under them. That is, the Rashists specifically shot our civilians. We understand that the Rashists are doing everything to prevent people from leaving the temporarily occupied territories in order to use them as hostages," he noted. Fedorov.

It is also known that after this incident at the Russian checkpoint in Vasylivka, the queue of citizens who want to evacuate from the occupied territories in Zaporizhzhia significantly decreased.

According to Fedorov, people got scared and returned to their occupied towns and villages.