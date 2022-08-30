AFU cut off Russian army from supplies from Crimea, - head of RMA Yanushevich

As a result of the strikes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the bridges over the Dnieper, the Russian army on the right bank of the Kherson region is cut off from supplies from the temporarily occupied Crimea.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Yaroslav Yanushevich, Censor.NET informs.

"The damage to the bridges across the Dnipro made it possible to cut off the Russian army on the right-bank part of the Kherson region from the supply of weapons and personnel from Crimea," he wrote.

Yanushevich urged to remain calm and operate only with official information.

"Nowadays, it is important for us, civilians, to keep informational silence about the actions of the Armed Forces and not prevent them from liberating Kherson Oblast from the invaders. Trust only official sources of information!" - he wrote.

He noted that he can confirm the targeted strikes of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation on strongholds, concentrations of Russian manpower, weapons and equipment in a number of districts of the Kherson region.

The head of the RMA said that the strikes of the Armed Forces put out of operation all the bridges over the Dnipro in the Kherson region - we are talking about the Antonivskyi road and railway bridges, as well as the crossing over the HPP in Nova Kakhovka.

"Now there is only a pedestrian connection. The Russian army was cut off from supplies to the territory of Crimea and the left-bank part of the region," the official summarized.