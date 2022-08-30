Troops of Russian Federation shelled Mykolaiv: It is known about dead and wounded
Russian occupation troops shelled Mykolaiv.
This was announced by Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych, Censor.NET informs.
"Unfortunately, we have victims of the latest shelling. Currently, we know of one dead and one wounded.
I ask everyone to be as careful as possible and not to go outside without an urgent need," the head of the city emphasized.
