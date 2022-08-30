In office of President of Latvia Levits, Russian-language letter of MEP Zhdanok was ignored

The office of Latvian President Egils Levits left the open letter of MEP Tetiana Zhdanok unanswered. In a letter written mostly in Russian, she demanded and called to explain why the website of the head of state will no longer have this language.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Delfi.

Tatyana Zhdanok wrote an open letter in which she called on President Egils Levits to answer a number of questions about the Russian language. She asked him to explain why there would be only Latvian and English versions on the website of the President of Lithuania. And also wanted Levits to explain his words that part of Latvian residents should be "simply isolated".

But the letter was left unanswered in the president's office. They explained that by law they are required to consider only documents written in the state language. Documents in Russian are accepted, only a notarized translation is added to them.

