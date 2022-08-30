Teenagers in occupied Simferopol were accused of discrediting Russian army for singing Ukrainian songs
Five young people aged 17 to 21 sang Ukrainian songs and shouted patriotic Ukrainian slogans in the city park. They were detained.
This was announced by the occupying Ministry of Internal Affairs of Crimea, Censor.NET reports with reference to Krym.Realii.
"Five citizens aged 17 to 21 were detained, suspected of committing a number of administrative offenses, in particular, committing illegal actions aimed at discrediting the use of the armed forces of the Russian Federation," the occupiers said.
Administrative protocols were drawn up on the teenagers, in particular, for "discrediting" the Russian army.
