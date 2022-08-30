Burbok proposes to stop EU agreement with Russia on easing visa regime

The European Union may suspend the agreement with the Russian Federation on visa facilitation.

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany, Annalena Burbok, Censor.NET informs.

"Europe needs to find a common solution from different positions. My proposal is to suspend the agreement on simplified visa issuance, so as not to issue multi-year visas anymore, in order to allow the states that are affected by this issue more closely to check the purposes for which the visas are used," she said.

If such a decision is adopted, the visa fee will also become more expensive for Russians: they will be forced to pay 80 euros instead of 35.

Read more: Netherlands advocates ban on issuing visas to citizens of Russia