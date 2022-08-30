War in Ukraine did not prevent FIFA from selling rights to broadcast 2022 World Cup to Russia

The full-scale aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine did not stop the International Football Federation (FIFA) from close cooperation with the aggressor country. FIFA has already received 75% of the cost of the contract for televising matches of the 2022 World Cup on the territory of Russia.

The trio of Russian channels bought the TV rights to the World Cup for 39 million dollars (13 million each). Another 1 million "green" was received by the mediator of the deal.

VGTRK, "Pervy" and "Match TV" are going to show the World Cup in Qatar. They have already paid 75% of the cost of the contract for the right to broadcast the matches of the planetary forum. Telesport, which Russian Sberbank was going to buy last year, became the agent for the deal.

The 2022 World Cup will begin on November 20 with the match between Qatar and Ecuador. The Russian national team was disqualified from the World Cup qualifiers after Poland, Sweden and the Czech Republic refused to play against it during the war with Ukraine. At the same time, FIFA did not exclude the Russian Football Union from the ranks of the organization.