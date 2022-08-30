Council called on international institutions to respond to Russian terrorist attack in Olenivka

The Verkhovna Rada appealed to the UN, the European Union, the European Council, the OSCE, the parliaments and governments of NATO member states, the International Committee of the Red Cross, the international humanitarian organization "Doctors without Borders" with a call to condemn the mass execution of Ukrainian servicemen by the aggressor state in Olenivka on July 29.

People's deputy of the "Voice" faction, Yaroslav Zheleznyak, reported this on Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, 316 People's Deputies voted for the relevant Resolution No. 7627 at the plenary session on Tuesday.

The Verkhovna Rada called on the UN and the ICRC, which acted as guarantors of the life and health of Ukrainian prisoners of war, to immediately respond to the terrorist attack committed by the Russian Federation and to send representatives of their organizations to the territory of the colony in Olenivka, located in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region, for an inspection mission.

People's deputies also appealed to the UN and the ICRC with a request to take measures to constantly control the conditions of detention of all Ukrainian prisoners of war who are in the territory of the Russian Federation and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Read more: Russia is deliberately shelling passage corridors of IAEA mission to Zaporizhzhia NPP, - Podoliak

In addition, the parliamentarians called on the UN, European Union, OSCE, parliaments and governments of NATO member states to recognize the killing of Ukrainian prisoners of war by the Russian Federation as a terrorist act and to recognize the aggressor country as a state sponsor of terrorism.

We remind you that on July 28, the armed forces of the Russian Federation staged a thermobaric explosion on the territory of the correctional institution in Olenivka, Donetsk region, where Ukrainian prisoners of war were held. According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, as a result of the explosion, about 40 Ukrainian soldiers were killed and 130 were injured.

Ukraine demands from the UN and the ICRC to immediately react to the terrorist attack committed by the Russian Federation in Olenivka, as well as to conduct an inspection of the colony where captured Ukrainian servicemen were kept.