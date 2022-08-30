AFU again hit main bridges of Kherson region to consolidate their unserviceable status, - OC "South"
Ukrainian defenders repeatedly struck bridges in the Kherson region.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the data of OC "South".
"Missile and artillery units performed more than 220 fire missions, including on 3 bridges - Antoniv automobile, Antonivskyi railway and Dariivs - to secure their inoperable status," the message says.
Also, the command noted, positional battles are ongoing with the aim of improving the position along the front line.
