Gas storages of European Union are 80% full, - von der Leyen

The European Union has filled gas storage facilities on the territory of the member states to the level of 80%, fulfilling the set goal ahead of schedule.

As Censor.NET informs, with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, stated this on Tuesday.

"Today, we in the European Union have reached an average level of gas storage filling of 80%. So, in fact, we have already reached the volume we agreed on for the current year," von der Leyen said in Copenhagen at the summit on the energy security of the Baltic Sea.

She emphasized that EU countries will continue to increase the volume of gas in storage.

Read more: Norway plans to allocate two billion kroner to supply Ukraine with gas

In June, the European Parliament (EP) approved plans to fill the gas storages of the European Union by winter, they provided for at least 80% of the storage level by November 1. Thus, in the EU, gas storage facilities were filled to the required volume two months ahead of schedule.

"A mandatory minimum level of gas in storage (must be ensured) at 80% by November 1, 2022. Member States (EU) and operators should aim for 85%. In the following years, the target will be 90% to protect Europeans from possible disruptions in supplies", - said the press release about the adopted regulation.

At the time, it was reported that this regulation, which has the force of law, was adopted in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.