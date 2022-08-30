Defense forces repelled Russian offensive in Bakhmut, Kramatorsk and Avdiivka directions, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on August 30.

The message states: "One hundred and eighty-eighth day of heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion continues.

The enemy continues to focus its efforts on establishing full control over the territory of the Donetsk region, maintaining the temporarily captured districts of the Kherson region, part of the Kharkiv region, Zaporizhzhia region, and Mykolaiv region.

Strengthens the grouping of troops in the Donetsk direction. The movement of units of the 3rd Army Corps to the temporarily occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv regions continues.

Russian occupiers continue to carry out air and missile attacks on civilian objects on the territory of Ukraine.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation remains without significant changes.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy carried out artillery fire on the areas of the settlements of Hremiach of Chernihiv region and Novovasylivka, Bachivsk, Starykove, Pisky and Myropilske of Sumy region.

In the Slobozhansk direction, the enemy continues to conduct hostilities with the aim of holding previously occupied lines.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy shelled the Dolyna, Adamivka, Kharkiv, Khreshtysh, Bayrak, Oleksandrivka, Mazanivka, Udy, Borshcheva, Velyka Komyshuvaha, Svitlychne, Kostiantynivka, and Ruska Lozova districts with mortars, barrel and rocket artillery. Used aviation for a strike near Husarivka.

In the Sloviansk direction, enemy units continued shelling from barrel artillery and MLRS in the vicinity of Pryshyb, Husarivka, and Krasnopillia.

The occupiers tried to advance in the direction of Shnurky, were hit by fire and retreated. Losses are being verified.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy is strengthening the grouping of troops in the Kurakhiv direction due to the regrouping of individual units from the Central Military District.

Defense forces conduct positional battles in order to improve the tactical position along the contact line. The main efforts of our units are focused on fire damage to control points, anti-aircraft defense facilities, warehouses with ammunition and disrupting the functioning of the enemy's logistical support system.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the districts of Bohorodychne, Sloviansk, Hryhorivka, Spirne, Pereizne and Viimka were damaged by fire. Enemy aircraft strikes were recorded near Hryhorivka and Pryshyb.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy fired from tanks, barrel and jet artillery near Bakhmut, Soledar, Bilohorivka, Zaytseve and Kodem. The occupiers launched a rocket attack on the district of the city of Kostiantynivka.

With offensive actions, the enemy tried to advance in the directions of Zaytseve, Vesela Dolyna and Bakhmut, but was unsuccessful and retreated.

The invaders are trying to establish control over the settlement of Kodema from several directions at the same time, fighting continues.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy carried out mortar and artillery attacks near Mariinka, Vesele, Opytne and Novomykhailivka. With offensive and assault actions, he tried to improve the tactical position in the directions of Opytne, Avdiivka, Pervomaisky and Krasnohorivka, suffered significant losses and retreated.

In the direction of Novopavlivka, the enemy shelled territories near Pavlivka, Prechistivka, Novoukrainka and Novopole.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy inflicted fire damage on objects in the areas of settlements of Novoprokopivka, Robotyne, Chervone, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Zaliznychne, Kopani, Zelene Pole, Poltavka, Mali Shcherbaki, Kamianske, Orihiv, Stepove and Olhivske. Enemy aviation operated near Novodanilivka and Novosilka.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy shelled the areas of the settlements of Oleksandrivka, Novoselivka, Lyubomirivka, Stepova Dolyna, Novohryhorivka, Kyselyvka, Shyroke, Pervomaiske, Kalynivka, Andriivka, Lozove, Shevchenkove, Bilouse, Zarichne, Knyazvka, Olhyne, and Zelenodolsk.

He carried out airstrikes near Andriivka, Davydiv Brod, Osokorivka, and Potemkine. The Russian occupiers continue to destroy civilian objects in the city of Mykolaiv with rocket attacks.

Under the cover of the infrastructure of the nuclear power plant, the artillery of the Russian Federation intensified its shelling of the areas of the settlements of Nikopol and Oleksiivka.

The enemy's naval group in the waters of the Black and Azov Seas continues to carry out the tasks of reconnaissance and blocking of civilian shipping.

There is still a threat of missile strikes on objects and infrastructure elements deep in the territory of Ukraine."