IAEA mission will arrive at Zaporizhzhia NPP on August 31, - NYT

The IAEA mission will arrive at the Zaporizhzhia NPP already on Wednesday, August 31. Experts will stay at the station for four days from August 31 to September 3

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by RBC-Ukraine with reference to The New York Times.

Thus, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will assess the situation at the nuclear power plant, which, according to Russia, is the target of shelling by Ukrainian troops.

Citing an internal document of the Ukrainian government, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday that "the inspection will begin on Wednesday and last until Saturday."

The IAEA mission will reportedly consist of 14 experts, none of whom represent the US or the UK, as Russia has said they are "unfairly biased" by their support for the Ukrainian government. Representatives of Ukraine and Russia were not included in the mission.

"The mission includes experts from Albania, Jordan, Italy, China, Lithuania, Mexico, Poland, Serbia, North Macedonia, France. The mission is headed by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi," writes TASS with reference to a UN source.

Read more: Zelensky met with head of IAEA Grossi, - CNN