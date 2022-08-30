Only AFU reports on military actions, their course, consequences and results - General Staff addressed to journalists

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has once again appealed to bloggers and media representatives with a request not to assess the actions of the Ukrainian military.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in оfficial Facebook of AFU General Staff.

The message notes: "Understanding the high level of public inquiry, we consider it necessary once again to appeal to everyone who consciously associates its work with information, positions its activities as public, has a large audience and enjoys its trust:

- we urge everyone and everyone to refrain from speculation and not to make assessments about the actions of the AFU and the Ukrainian Defense Forces as a whole;

- We recall that only the military leadership has full information about the situation on the front lines, so it is military officials who can provide this information;

- We emphasize the inadmissibility of double interpretation of the strategic and operational situation at the front of the Russian-Ukrainian war, juggling military terminology, and attempts to produce one's own unsubstantiated forecasts.

It is also unacceptable to cut out of context statements by individuals, including official ones, to give these statements different connotations and interpret them at one's own discretion.

The main rule is that the Armed Forces of Ukraine report on military actions, their course, consequences and results!

Our brave soldiers are doing their job masterfully and are destroying the occupiers all along the front line every day.

So let us continue to have faith in the Ukrainian Army, not to question the actions of the commanders and not to serve as an additional tool in the hands of Russian propaganda. The enemy is insidious and ruthless, and he will try to use any advantage, including information advantage, to damage us.

We must finally admit that fictitious victories do not bring us nearer, but only make us farther away from the real victory, for which the entire Ukrainian nation is fighting today! Therefore it depends on all of us how soon our Victory will come!"

