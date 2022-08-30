All EU countries supported military mission to train Ukrainian military - Borrel

The European Union is working on defining the parameters for the upcoming military mission to educate and train the Ukrainian military.

This was stated by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrel at a press conference in Prague after the informal meeting of the EU Council at the level of defense ministers of EU member states, іnforms Censor.NЕТ with reference to UNIAN.

The EU High Representative noted the importance of renewing the Ukrainian Armed Forces and, in particular, the training of soldiers and the training of personnel for military structures. Borrell said there were many training initiatives in the development stage. But the needs are enormous, he stressed.

"And I can say that all member states have clearly agreed on this and have begun the necessary work to define the parameters for an EU military assistance mission for Ukraine," Borrell stressed.

He noted that the EU Council does not take formal decisions in informal meetings, but today it was decided to begin preparatory work, which will involve maintaining contact with the Ukrainian side on the one hand, and defining legal and operational parameters on the other, in order to formulate a "concept of crisis management" that may eventually help decide on the mission.

Also today, in the mode of a video conference, the defense ministers of the EU member states were addressed by their Ukrainian colleague Oleksiy Reznikov, who spoke about the list of needs of the Ukrainian military at various levels for the purpose of training for the medium and long term.