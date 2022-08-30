Security assistance to Ukraine should continue and increase - Zelensky to U.S. Senators Portman and Klobuchar

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at a meeting in Kiev with U.S. Senators Robert Portman and Amy Klobuchar said that U.S. security assistance to Ukraine must continue and increase.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Telegram of Zelensky.

"I welcome U.S. Senators Robert Portman and Amy Klobuchar to Ukraine! The bipartisan and bicameral support of Congress is very valuable for us. We discussed in detail the development of the situation on the front. Grateful to the United States for the help! It must continue and increase. It is important for the victory of Ukraine", - the Ukrainian President said.

Also, he said, the sanctions policy against the aggressor country must be strengthened. One of the elements of such pressure the president called the introduction of visa restrictions for Russian citizens.

"So that the Russians feel the consequences of their own support for the aggression against our state," the President stressed.

