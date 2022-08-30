Kuleba and his French colleague Colonna discussed new package of sanctions against Russia

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba discussed in Prague with the Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, Catherine Colonna, the eighth package of EU sanctions against Russia, as well as travel restrictions for Russian citizens.

As reports Censor.NЕТ, this was stated by Minister in Twіtter.

"I met with my French colleague Catherine Colonna in Prague. We discussed what the future eighth package of EU sanctions against Russia should include, as well as travel restrictions for Russian citizens. I welcomed France's role in assisting the IAEA mission at the Zaporizhzhia NPP," the Ukrainian Minister said in a statement.

Read more: Parliaments of 7 EU countries called for new visa sanctions against Russian Federation