Situation is difficult, AFU is fighting hard, - Kostenko on counterattack in south

Russian troops have intensified and pulled up reserves in the south, and fierce fighting continues.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated in air of Radio Svoboda by "Golos" deputy and secretary of the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Roman Kostenko, commenting on the counterattack of the Armed Forces in southern Ukraine.

"Active actions are being carried out. The enemy is conducting a very serious resistance, has really stepped up and pulled up reserves," Kostenko said.

He refused to name the settlements that the Ukrainian army managed to fire.

"Things are going very hard. In some directions the AFU is fighting against superior enemy forces. But thanks to our commanders, modern equipment we have successes in some directions. This is war and the situation changes every hour," the parliamentarian noted.

He also added that in the Kherson region in Russia the opportunities to move troops to the right bank of the Dnipro River have decreased after the destruction of the crossings, but the occupiers continue to look for alternative options.

"The enemy has reduced opportunities to overturn forces from the left bank. We know that they are equipping the Novokakhovska dam - removing rails, trying to turn railroad crossings into road crossings. And the railroad bridge near the Antonov bridge is being rebuilt. But they still have enough power and resources on the right bank of the Dnipro", - said Kostenko.

