Returning to positions of February 24 is continuation of Ukraine’s torture, - Kuleba

Ukraine’s Victory in the War with Russia is the complete restoration of its territorial integrity, not a return to its February 24 position.

This was stated by Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmitry Kuleba in an interview with Radio Svoboda, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

"Returning to the February 24 positions is a continuation of the torture in which Ukraine lived from 2014 to 2022. Ukraine's victory in this war is the complete restoration of its territorial integrity, where possible militarily and where possible diplomatically."

Then comes the second phase of the war - it will be bringing the perpetrators of war crimes, crimes against humanity, the crime of aggression to account and paying compensation," the Foreign Minister said.

Kuleba also believes that there will then come a third phase of the war - repentance by the Russian people and the Russian political elite.

"I absolutely continue to believe that the day will come when some Russian leader, whoever it may be, will come to Ukraine, will kneel before the monument to the victims of Russian aggression, will kneel and apologize for all the evil inflicted on us for a very long time. And when this happens, it will be the final victory of Ukraine," the Minister emphasized.

