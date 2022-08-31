Ban on issuing visas to European Union should also apply to citizens of Belarus, - Kuleba
Citizens of Belarus should also be banned from issuing visas to the EU.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the words of the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, in an interview with Radio Liberty.
He reminded about the complicity of Belarus in the war against Ukraine.
"Of course. Belarus is an accomplice in the crime of aggression committed by the Russian Federation," Kuleba replied.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password