Ban on issuing visas to European Union should also apply to citizens of Belarus, - Kuleba

Citizens of Belarus should also be banned from issuing visas to the EU.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the words of the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, in an interview with Radio Liberty.

He reminded about the complicity of Belarus in the war against Ukraine.

"Of course. Belarus is an accomplice in the crime of aggression committed by the Russian Federation," Kuleba replied.

Read more: Returning to positions of February 24 is continuation of Ukraine’s torture, - Kuleba