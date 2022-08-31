In southern direction, AFU destroyed 117 invaders and more than 30 units of enemy equipment, - OC "South"

On the southern borders, the Ukrainian military inflicted losses on the enemy - 117 invaders and more than 30 pieces of equipment.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the operational command "South".

During the last combat day, Ukrainian missile and artillery units practiced strikes on 4 control points of enemy troops and 4 transport arteries - Kakhovka, Dariivka, and two Antoniv bridges. The degree of damage limits their use as much as possible.

The Ukrainian aviation carried out 16 strikes on strongholds, ammunition warehouses, and areas where the occupiers' manpower, weapons, and equipment were concentrated.

According to the confirmed results of firing missions, 117 invaders, more than 30 pieces of equipment were "minused" in the enemy army: 9 T-72 tanks, 3 "Hrad" multiple rocket launcher systems, "Hiatsint-S" self-propelled gun, "Msta-S" self-propelled howitzer ", 18 units of armored vehicles and 4 ammunition warehouses in the Bashtan, Berislav, Kakhovka, and Kherson districts.

