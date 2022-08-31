In morning, explosions rang out in Belgorod, Russian authorities announced work of air defense

On the morning of August 31, several explosions went off in the Russian city of Belgorod, the authorities reported that air defense was working.

According to Censor.NET, the governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, wrote about this on Telegram.

"Today (August 31. - Ed.) the morning in Belgorod began with several explosions. The anti-aircraft system was activated," the message says.

The governor noted that, according to preliminary data, there were no damages and no casualties.

The regional government is verifying the information.

Hladkov promised to report further if he receives any other data.

