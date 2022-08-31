Occupiers are trying to establish control over settlement of Kodema in the Bakhmut direction, fighting continues, - General Staff

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy is trying to establish control over the settlement of Kodema.

This is stated in the operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 06:00 a.m. on 08/31/2022.

Thus, the one hundred and eighty-ninth day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion began.

In the Volyn, Polissia, and Siversk directions, the situation remains unchanged. On the latter, the enemy carried out mortar and artillery shelling in the areas of the settlements of Hai in the Chernihiv region, Dmytrivka, and Kindrativka in the Sumy region.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy fired from barrel and jet artillery in the areas of the settlements of Duvanka, Klynove, Sosnivka, Dementiivka, Ruska Lozova, Russki and Cherkasski Tyshki, Velyki Prohody, Tsirkuny, Petrivka, Stary Saltiv, Peremoha, Shestakove, Bayrak, Nortsivka, and Shevelivka.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy does not stop trying to enter the administrative border of the Donetsk region. To date, fierce battles continue in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions, in the Kodema, Zaytsevo, Pisky, Pervomaysk, and Mariinka areas.

In the Sloviansk direction, enemy units continued shelling from barrel artillery and multiple rocket launcher systems near Dolyna, Krasnopillia, Bohorodyche, and Virnopillia. Enemy aircraft struck near Virnopillia.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy shelled the areas of the settlements of Vesele, Berestove, Bohorodychne, Tetyanivka, Zakitne, Mala Piskunivka, Hryhorivka, Verkhnyokamianske, Spirne, and Ivano-Dariivka with mortars, tanks, and rocket artillery. Areas near Spirne and Ivano-Dariivka were hit by enemy aircraft.

In the direction of Bakhmut, shelling from artillery of various types was recorded near Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Soledar, Yakovlivka, Zaytsevo, Mayorsk, and Kodema. With offensive actions, the enemy tried to advance in the directions of Bakhmut, Vesela Dolyna, and Zaytsevo, but was unsuccessful and retreated. Attempts are being made to establish control over the settlement of Kodema, fighting continues.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy fired from mortars, tanks, barrel, and rocket artillery near Avdiivka, Opytne, Umanske, Pervomaiske, Staromykhailivka, and New York. With offensive actions, he tried to improve the tactical position in the directions of Krasnohorivka and Mariinka, traditionally suffered losses and retreated.

In the Novopavlivka direction, enemy fire was recorded near Novomykhailivka, Paraskoviivka, Prechistivka, Zolotaya Niva, Velika Novosilka, and Blahodatne.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, using tanks, rocket, and barrel artillery, the enemy carried out shelling along the contact line. The enemy is regrouping units and units of the 3rd Army Corps on the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region with the aim of resuming the offensive in the specified direction.

In the South Buh region, the enemy continued shelling military and civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandrivka, Liubomyrivka, Novomykolaivka, Lupareve, Chervony Yar, Novohrihorivka, Stepove, Pervomayske, Kyselivka, Partyzanske, Kvitneve, Chervona Dolyna, Kobzartsi, Ternivka, Andriivka, Osokorivka, Olhine, Ivanivka , Trudoliubivka, Dobrianka, Potemkine, Kniazivka and Topoline. The Andriivka district and the Plotnytske tract were hit by air strikes.

The enemy's naval group in the waters of the Black and Azov seas continues to carry out the tasks of reconnaissance and blockade of civilian shipping. The threat of missile strikes on objects and infrastructure elements deep in the territory of Ukraine continues.

The enemy suffers significant losses in manpower.