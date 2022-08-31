Since beginning of week, AFU have been conducting successful offensive on southern front, - British intelligence

The AFU have been conducting a successful offensive on the southern front since the beginning of the week. Russia, according to its doctrine, will try to close the gaps with mobile reserve units.

As the message emphasizes, since Monday, Ukrainian armored troops have continued their offensive against the Southern Group of Russian troops in several directions in the south of the country. At the same time, the Armed Forces pushed back the front line in some places by some distance, using the relatively weakly fortified Russian defense.

"According to its doctrine, Russia will most likely now try to close the gaps in its line, using predetermined mobile reserve units. Among them will probably be representatives of the Eastern Group of Forces," - according to the Ministry of Defense of Britain.

According to British intelligence, Russia continues to accelerate efforts to create new reinforcements for the war in Ukraine. The battalions of the new 3rd Army Corps left their base near Moscow by August 24, and it is likely that they will be transferred to Ukraine.

"The operational effectiveness of these units is unknown. The 3rd Army Corps is most likely undermanned, and these troops have limited training," the British Ministry of Defense notes.

