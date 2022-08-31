Russian occupiers shelled villages of Mykolaiv region. Houses were damaged, agricultural enterprise was on fire, - Kim

Russian occupying forces continue to shell the civilian population of the Mykolaiv region.

This was reported in the Mykolayiv RMA, Censor.NET reports.

"Yesterday, on August 30, at 11:45 a.m. and 6:50 p.m., shelling was recorded on the territory of the village of Novomykolaivka. As a result, residential buildings and outbuildings were damaged. There were no casualties.

Shelling of the territory and settlements continues in the Bashtan district. So, during the past day, the surrounding territories of Bereznehuvate, the villages of Vysunsk and Kavkaz were shelled. Information on the consequences of shelling is being clarified.

On August 30, approximately at 1:00 p.m., and August 31, around 04:00 a.m., there were shellings outside the village Chervona Dolyna. As a result of yesterday's shelling, a fire broke out at an agricultural enterprise. There are no casualties. Also, on August 31, approximately at 06:00, there were shellings outside the village Shyroke. There are no casualties," the report said.

It is noted that the day and night passed relatively calmly in the Voznesensk and Pervomayske districts.