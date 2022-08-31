ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11171 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
8 718 14

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 47,900 people, 234 planes, 204 helicopters, 1,974 tanks and 4,312 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian occupiers, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of August 31, the loss of enemy personnel are approximately 47,900.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 31.08 are approximately:

  • personnel - about 47,900 (+350) people were liquidated,
  • tanks - 1,974 (+20),
  • armored combat vehicles - 4312 (+18) units,
  • artillery systems - 1091 (+12) units,
  • MLRS - 285 (+3) units,
  • air defense equipment - 152 (+1) units,
  • aircraft - 234 (+0) units,
  • helicopters - 204 (+0) units,
  • UAVs of operational-tactical level - 849 (+2),
  • cruise missiles - 196 (+0),
  • ships/boats - 15 (+0) units,
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks - 3236 (+19) units,
  • special equipment - 103 (+0).

Read more: In southern direction, AFU destroyed 117 invaders and more than 30 units of enemy equipment, - OC "South"

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 47,900 people, 234 planes, 204 helicopters, 1,974 tanks and 4,312 armored vehicles 01

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Donetsk and Kurakhiv areas," the General Staff notes.

Author: 

Russian Army (8803) Armed Forces HQ (3951) arms (857) losses (2005)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 