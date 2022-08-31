Fighter of "Azov" regiment Chepurko with call sign Mango about horrors of captivity: "Russians beat boys to death during interrogations". VIDEO

"Azov" fighter, Denys Chepurko, with the call sign Mango, who was released from captivity, spoke about the battles in Mariupol, his stay in Olenivka, and his liberation.

According to Censor.NET, Denis is 28 years old. He was born in the village of Horodkivka, Vinnytsia region. In "Azov" since 2019. After the fighting at "Azovstal", Denys spent five days in the hospital, and then in the pre-trial detention center in Olenivka. He lost his hand in the battles against the invaders. Chepurko served as a tank driver in "Azov" and was one of the soldiers who on two tanks stormed a column of Russian armored vehicles, which numerically outnumbered them by 10 times. "Azov" fighter was in captivity for 44 days. Denis talked about Mariupol, "Azovstal" and the horrors of captivity in an interview with Yanina Sokolova.

Read more: Captured "Azov" fighters were blown up with flamethrower charge in Olenivka - Prosecutor General’s Office